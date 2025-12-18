Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 229.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

Mirvac Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.