Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 229.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
