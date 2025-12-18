Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4296 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 6.7% increase from Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FYLD opened at $32.48 on Thursday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 52,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

