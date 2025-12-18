Alger 35 ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:ATFV)

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

Alger 35 ETF Stock Performance

ATFV stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. Alger 35 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATFV. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alger 35 ETF during the second quarter valued at $460,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Alger 35 ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alger 35 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alger 35 ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Alger 35 ETF Company Profile

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

