Rise Advisors LLC Has $41.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 14.8% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $41,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,647,573,000 after buying an additional 3,837,576 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 368.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,350 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after acquiring an additional 856,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $190.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $193.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.53. The stock has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

