Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Announces $4.55 Annual Dividend

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 4.5473 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1,150.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance
Shares of COPJ stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26.
About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF
