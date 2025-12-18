Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Announces $4.55 Annual Dividend

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 4.5473 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1,150.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPJ stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26.

About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

