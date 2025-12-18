Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Stock Price

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

First American Financial stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 6.80%.First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,133,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First American Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,816,000 after buying an additional 168,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in First American Financial by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,306,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,415,000 after buying an additional 2,183,960 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,598,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,657,000 after buying an additional 380,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,277 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

