Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPL) to Issue $0.40 Annual Dividend

Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3982 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.
Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:MVPL opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $38.35.
About Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cannabis Stocks Up for Reversal: Pipedreams or Opportunity?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Rate Cuts Make These 3 Income ETFs More Attractive Than Ever
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.