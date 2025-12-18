Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPL) to Issue $0.40 Annual Dividend

Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3982 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVPL opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

About Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF

The Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF (MVPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages exposure to the S&P 500 Index using leveraged and unleveraged positions based on a daily trading signal from the adviser’s proprietary model. MVPL was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Miller.

