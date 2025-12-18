Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP is Vista Finance LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 6.9% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

