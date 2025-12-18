Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Kohl’s Earnings

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a report issued on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.45. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 3,777.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jill Timm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,813,464. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

