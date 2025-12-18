Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

VV opened at $309.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $318.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.46. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

