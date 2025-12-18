Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $27,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,242,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,168,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,514,000 after buying an additional 5,802,878 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,781,000 after buying an additional 2,829,060 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,370,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.1044 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

