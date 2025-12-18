Wedmont Private Capital Has $105.17 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $105,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $617.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $768.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $620.58 and its 200 day moving average is $596.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.