Wealth Group Ltd Buys 16,717 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Wealth Group Ltd boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Wealth Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 85,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 360,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,652,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 128.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,688,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2%

OEF stock opened at $335.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

