Insider Selling: TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $10,835.65 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) Director Perfecto Sanchez sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $10,835.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,899.49. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TechTarget Trading Down 0.2%
NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $5.31 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $383.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 1,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,513 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $5,868,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,526,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,042,000 after buying an additional 767,327 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 103.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,299,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 661,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1,840.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 461,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 437,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
