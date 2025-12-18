Insider Selling: TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $10,835.65 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) Director Perfecto Sanchez sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $10,835.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,899.49. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TechTarget Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $5.31 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $383.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 1,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,513 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $5,868,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,526,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,042,000 after buying an additional 767,327 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 103.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,299,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 661,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1,840.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 461,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 437,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTGT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

