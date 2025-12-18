3,253 Shares in Ciena Corporation $CIEN Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 488,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ciena by 153.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,758 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 125.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.53.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.59%.The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ciena from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $121,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,833.28. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the sale, the director owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,914.88. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,889 shares of company stock worth $9,778,110. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

