CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $316.57, but opened at $328.60. CSW Industrials shares last traded at $322.8650, with a volume of 58,583 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of CSW Industrials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSW Industrials from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.83.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.77 and its 200 day moving average is $271.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.76.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, SVP Jeff Underwood sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.96, for a total value of $103,215.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,752.88. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,374.50. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,366 shares of company stock worth $2,403,173. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

