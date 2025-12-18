The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 50092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNTG. Wall Street Zen raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $229.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 317.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 157,574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 651.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,685,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

