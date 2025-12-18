uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $21.80. uniQure shares last traded at $20.6120, with a volume of 1,384,480 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

uniQure Trading Up 5.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,492.90% and a negative return on equity of 373.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 31,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $856,890.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,352.70. This represents a 43.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 217,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,975,150. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 314,560 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,568 over the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth $3,218,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $4,240,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

