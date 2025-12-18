Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Shares Up 28.7% – Here’s Why

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 1,024,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 959% from the average daily volume of 96,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Up 28.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.08 and a beta of 2.07.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

