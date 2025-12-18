Osprey Private Wealth LLC Acquires 16,600 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for 3.0% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 9.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $168.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.35. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.27%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $28,441,591.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,997 shares in the company, valued at $44,449,791.75. This trade represents a 39.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,653,808. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $187.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

