Osprey Private Wealth LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.5% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,553,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,441 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after buying an additional 12,904,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,004 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. This trade represents a 25.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,021,910 shares of company stock worth $79,463,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $300.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

