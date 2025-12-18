Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,123 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 204.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.16.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.44, for a total transaction of $5,714,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 55,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,692,062.40. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 79,061 shares of company stock valued at $41,949,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $561.25 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $627.50. The company has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $559.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

