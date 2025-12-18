Tompkins Financial Corp Has $22.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 200.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 738,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,945,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.