Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SHAK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.10.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.08.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $367.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $93,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $843,481.98. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 514,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,377,000 after purchasing an additional 120,030 shares during the period. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 17,729.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 89,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 89,004 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,578,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

