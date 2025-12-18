Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight” Rating

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $114.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.50 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.97.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $101.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,813,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $690,507,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,668,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,610,000 after acquiring an additional 90,127 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,264,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,109,000 after acquiring an additional 344,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,712,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,700,000 after acquiring an additional 82,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

