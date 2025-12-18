Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Veracity Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.6% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of VO opened at $290.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $298.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

