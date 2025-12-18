Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $152,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,612.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,251,000 after buying an additional 1,322,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 255.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,812,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,120 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of TER stock opened at $185.21 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,878 shares of company stock worth $653,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

