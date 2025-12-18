Wiser Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $444,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.8% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 233,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Daiwa America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $210.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.46. The stock has a market cap of $507.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $215.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

