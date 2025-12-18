JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $301.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $316.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.87.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of PSA stock opened at $267.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.01. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $322.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.74 and its 200 day moving average is $286.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 39.53%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $1,153,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,068,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,970,000 after purchasing an additional 481,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,670,000 after purchasing an additional 475,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,297,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

