Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $505.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $423.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.74.

NYSE HCA opened at $471.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.82. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $520.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

