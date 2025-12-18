Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 135.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 56.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 57,991 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $53.75 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

