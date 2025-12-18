Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 27,727 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,727 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

