Peoples Bank KS Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Peoples Bank KS lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $277.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.61. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $313.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

