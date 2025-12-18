Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. Philip Morris International comprises 1.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $158.54 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.85 and its 200 day moving average is $164.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

