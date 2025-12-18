Anthony Brian Goodman Sells 50,000 Shares of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,320,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,157.42. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $40,000.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $41,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GMGI opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $1.80 price objective on Golden Matrix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1.80 target price on Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.53.

Institutional Trading of Golden Matrix Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMGI. Topline Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 1,072.4% during the third quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 623,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 570,694 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 1,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 193,982 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 115.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 79,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 53,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

