Didier Papadopoulos Sells 1,979 Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $27,864.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 101,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,048.32. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,987 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $89,745.13.

On Friday, October 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $92,244.16.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 15,439 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $259,066.42.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 70.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 307,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 126,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toyota Motor Corp raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 63.1% during the second quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701,790 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

