Insider Buying: Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) Insider Acquires A$23,950.00 in Stock

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.48 per share, with a total value of A$23,950.00.

Anthony Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 24th, Anthony Reilly acquired 500,000 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of A$270,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Anthony Reilly bought 500,000 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 per share, with a total value of A$305,000.00.

Iltani Resources Price Performance

About Iltani Resources

Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania.

