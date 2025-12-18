Insider Buying: Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) Insider Acquires A$23,950.00 in Stock

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.48 per share, with a total value of A$23,950.00.
Anthony Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 24th, Anthony Reilly acquired 500,000 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of A$270,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 15th, Anthony Reilly bought 500,000 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 per share, with a total value of A$305,000.00.
Iltani Resources Price Performance
About Iltani Resources
