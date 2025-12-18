SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $134.00 price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

SITE stock opened at $127.38 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.92.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $214,417,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,079,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,309,000 after acquiring an additional 660,081 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $63,756,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,143,000 after purchasing an additional 494,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at about $59,763,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

