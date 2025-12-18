Insider Selling: Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) CEO Sells $19,122.00 in Stock

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) CEO Fred Aslan sold 3,187 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,209,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,688. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 17th, Fred Aslan sold 6,375 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $21,547.50.

On Friday, October 17th, Fred Aslan sold 25,500 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $153,000.00.

NASDAQ:ARTV opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.10. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

Artiva Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTV. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARTV shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

