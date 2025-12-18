Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Stock

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Innovex International in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INVX

Innovex International Stock Up 0.1%

INVX opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innovex International has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovex International had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Innovex International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Innovex International by 234.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Innovex International by 26,300.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 31.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovex International by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovex International in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Innovex International

(Get Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.