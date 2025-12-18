Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VITL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson set a $52.00 price target on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $586,526.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 649,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,771,424.20. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $829,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,391,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,995,772.30. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,401 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,045. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth $55,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 18.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vital Farms by 63.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

