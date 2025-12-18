Zacks Research Weighs in on APA’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share.

Get APA alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on APA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on APA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on APA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

APA Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. APA has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.75.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. APA had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 157.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,970,000 after buying an additional 1,869,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,030,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,739 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of APA by 29.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,462,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,326 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 7,627.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.