Robert W. Baird Upgrades Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) to Outperform

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cfra Research raised Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.34.

RIVN stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.79. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,122 shares in the company, valued at $566,422.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $869,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,690,323. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,909. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,262 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 27.1% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 47.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 128.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

