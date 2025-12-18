Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $300.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.79.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of MU opened at $225.52 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $264.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $253.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 383,650 shares of company stock valued at $81,602,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 205.5% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

