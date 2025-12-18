Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.520-13.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.1 billion-$73.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.6 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.04.

Shares of ACN opened at $273.40 on Thursday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.30. The company has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,694,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,826,000 after purchasing an additional 912,348 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Accenture by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 166,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 335,394 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $80,728,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $62,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

