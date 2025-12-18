Q1 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Boosted by Zacks Research

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Devon Energy Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. Devon Energy has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $38.88.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,595,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,399,000 after purchasing an additional 218,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,845,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,319,000 after buying an additional 560,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,353,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,938,000 after buying an additional 552,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,223,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,306,000 after buying an additional 1,862,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,577,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,987,000 after buying an additional 316,460 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

