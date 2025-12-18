Equities Analysts Set Expectations for RLI Q3 Earnings

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for RLI in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RLI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.56. RLI has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $84.71.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. RLI had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $509.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in RLI by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 34,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of RLI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,782,000 after buying an additional 191,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 283.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

