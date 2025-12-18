HC Wainwright Increases Earnings Estimates for Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intellicheck from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Intellicheck Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of IDN opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.78 million, a P/E ratio of -224.00 and a beta of 1.17. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.