FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to 16.900-17.600 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $295.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.15 and a 200-day moving average of $349.52. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $250.50 and a one year high of $496.90.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.93 per share, with a total value of $126,465.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,932.56. This trade represents a 5.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin acquired 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $328,505. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 523.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild Redb upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $347.90.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

