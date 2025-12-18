FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The company had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to 16.900-17.600 EPS.

Q1 results were strong with organic ASV up 5.9% , revenues of $608M, adjusted operating margin of 36.2%, and adjusted EPS of $4.51 (up 3% YoY), signaling healthy demand and profitability.

Management highlighted several strategic client wins—including a major wirehouse breakaway to an RIA consolidator, displacing an incumbent at a global top?10 bank for pricing/reference feeds, and a top global asset manager choosing FactSet Vault —which drove ASP growth and expanded addressable markets.

Capital returns were increased and active—the buyback authorization rose from $400M to $1 billion , ~$478k shares were repurchased in Q1, and the company returned $554M to shareholders over the last 12 months (dividends + buybacks).

The company is stepping up investments (tech modernization, AI, incentives), with operating expense up ~9% and technology costs +23%, and expects FY26 margins to reflect this front?loaded spending (management cited a deliberate margin step?up in investments).

FactSet is positioning AI and proprietary data as a competitive moat—management said AI product adoption grew >45% sequentially, >90% of ASV is proprietary/enriched, and they see strong demand for “AI?ready” feeds and integrations across clients.

NYSE FDS traded down $18.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.06. 558,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.15 and a 200-day moving average of $349.52. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $250.50 and a one year high of $496.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $347.90.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.93 per share, with a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,932.56. The trade was a 5.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan bought 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $328,505 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

